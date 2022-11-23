Hillsboro Hops Debut 10th Anniversary Branding

November 23, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops are excited to unveil the logo and branding for their 10th anniversary season. The Hops moved to Hillsboro from Yakima, Washington ahead of the 2013 season and will be celebrating their 10th anniversary during the 2023 season. The 2014, 2015 and 2019 Northwest League Champions will be entering their 21st season as Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliates. Since moving to Hillsboro, 42 former Hops have made their MLB debuts since 2013.

"We would not be here without the support of the community and our fans," said Hops President and General Manager, K.L. Wombacher. "We greatly look forward to celebrating 10 years and are very excited for the future of the organization."

The Hops' previous seasons will be honored and recognized throughout the 2023 campaign with special promotions and giveaways. Stay tuned for the promo calendar release with further details on key dates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 23, 2022

Hillsboro Hops Debut 10th Anniversary Branding - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.