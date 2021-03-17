Hillsboro Hops Cleared to Host 25% Capacity

March 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) have been approved to welcome fans back to home games at 25% capacity. The Hops begin the 2021 season on May 4 at Ron Tonkin Field.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome fans back to Ron Tonkin Field," said Hillsboro Hops President KL Wombacher. "We have the best fans in baseball and can't wait to see everyone enjoying Hops baseball again very soon!"

In February, the Hops announced that they signed a Professional Development Agreement with MLB and have been promoted from short season to full season. The Hops season is scheduled to run from May 4 to early September. As a result of the higher level of designation, there will also be a higher level of talent, with players likely to stick around longer in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Hops will begin their ninth season as a Diamondbacks' affiliate, first in a full-season capacity, and 21st year of the partnership dating back to Yakima (2001-12). The Hops spent the previous 8 campaigns (2013-20) as Arizona's Short-Season A representative, winning 3 league titles (2014-15, '19).

The Hops will soon communicate additional news regarding the season schedule as well as safety protocols for fans attending games at Ron Tonkin Field prior to the 2021 baseball season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from March 17, 2021

Hillsboro Hops Cleared to Host 25% Capacity - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.