Hillsboro Hops Announce Executive Promotions & New Hires

Hillsboro, OR. - Today the managers of Short Season LLC, parent company of the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) Professional Baseball Club, announced several executive promotions and new hires.

Executive Promotions:

Jen Anderson - Vice President of People & Culture (started with Hops in 2013)

Jarred Alkire - Director of Partnership Services (started with Hops in 2017)

Hannah August - Director of Merchandise & Community Engagement (started with Hops in 2016)

Hallie Holton - Director of Ticket Sales (started with Hops in 2019)

Jonny Kloster - Director of Ticket Services (started with Hops in 2017)

Casey Sawyer - Director of Marketing (started with Hops in 2013)

Iván Hernández - Community Development Manager (started with Hops in 2018)

New hires:

Brett Samet - Senior Director of Live Presentation & Entertainment

Ryan Pettit - Account Executive

In addition, the Hops are hiring for the following full-time positions:

Account Executive Ticket Sales

Bilingual Account Executive

Corporate Partnerships Manager

Account Executive Corporate Partnerships

Graphic Design Coordinator

Part-Time Mascot Performer

Apply for these positions: https://www.teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/northwestleague/hillsboro-hops

At the heart of everything we do, it's our people that make the Hops great - our fans, our players, our community members and our tremendous front office team," said Hillsboro Hops Vice President of People & Culture Jen Anderson. "We're in the middle of an exciting time of growth for our organization and part of that is recognizing the hard work and dedication our staff have given to the Hops with these promotions. We're looking forward to utilizing the wonderful talent we're adding and continue to expand the Hops family. It's an exciting time to be a Hop!"

In February of 2021, the Hillsboro Hops signed a 10-year Professional Development League agreement with Major League Baseball. The agreement follows the invitation in December by the Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) for the Hops to be their Single-A Advanced affiliate.

Being promoted from short season to full season sees the Hops schedule increase from 76 to 132 regular season games. The Hops season will run from April to early September. MLB's Professional Development League replaces the prior organization of affiliated minor leagues. The Hops were handpicked to be one of 120 teams to participate in the new system.

Since relocating to Hillsboro in 2012 and beginning play in 2013, the Hops have won three championships and played host to the 2017 Northwest League vs Pioneer League All-Star game.

Hillsboro Hops CFO Laura McMurray was honored as the Northwest League's "Woman Executive of the Year" in 2017 and the Portland Business Journal honored Hops President K.L. Wombacher as a "40 Under 40" recipient in 2015. In 2013, Ballpark Digest honored the Hops for "Best Logo/Branding" in the 2013 Ballpark Digest Annual Awards.

