Hillsboro Hops Announce 2022 Virtual Hops Fund Banquet

HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) are pleased to announce their annual Hillsboro Hops Fund Banquet will be going virtual in 2022. A live stream of the event will take place from 6:30-8 PM on Wednesday, February 2nd. There is no cost to view.

The goal of the Hillsboro Hops Fund is to develop and establish a community benefits program, the purpose of which is to promote, foster and support education, health, culture and youth activities, including activities for underprivileged youth, in the Greater Hillsboro area.

The Hillsboro Hops Fund Banquet is a signature fundraising event for the Hillsboro Hops Fund. This year's edition will feature an online silent auction, highlights from the Hops community efforts over the past year and feature conversations with current and former Hops players and staff.

This year's special guests include 2021 Hops Manager, Vince Harrison, drafted in 2001 by the Rays, Harrison played in the Minor League System until signing on as a coach in 2013 with the Diamondbacks. Joining him is Ronnie Gajownik, Gajownik played college softball at the University of South Florida before making the United States Women's National Baseball team, where she won Gold at the 2015 Pan-Am Games. She served as the Hops Video Coordinator in 2021 and has accepted a coaching position within the Diamondbacks organization for 2022.

Rounding out the panel, is Tristin English, who played collegiately at Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Diamondbacks in the third round in 2019. English was a position player for the Hops in 2019 and 2021.

What: Virtual 8th Annual Hops Fund Banquet

When: Wednesday, February 2nd 6:30-8:00 PM; Silent Auction open Friday January 28th at 12 PM through Friday February 4th at 11:59 PM PST

Where: Online; https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/community/banquet

