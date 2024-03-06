Hillcats Announce Full 2024 Promotional Schedule

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce their full promotional schedule for the 2024 season.

This season, the schedule boasts four specialty jerseys, six Limonadas themed nights, 11 fireworks shows, and 12 total giveaways.

Returning this season are a few of our crowd favorites including Autism Awareness Night (May 18th), Margaritaville Night (July 13th), and First Responder's Appreciation Night (August 3rd). The Hillcats are also excited to announce a full slate of new theme and promotional nights.

April will be jam packed, kicking off with our Opening Day Extravaganza (April 9th) and a 30th Anniversary Season T-Shirt giveaway (April 13th) during the first series of the season. The following homestand will feature a special family-friendly series with Little Hillcats Night with a Youth Designed T-Shirt giveaway (April 26th) and Youth League Night (April 27th).

May will feature our first Limonadas themed weekend with a giveaway of a mason jar (May 3rd) with Noche de Fuegos (May 4th) and Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) wrapping up the weekend. Later in the month, the team will focus on causes that matter to the organization with Mental Health Night, featuring a shirtsy giveaway (May 17th) and Autism Awareness Night.

Towards the end of May, the Hillcats are excited to bring back beer pitchers for one night only (May 30th) followed by a throwback jersey giveaway on May 31st. That series will also feature "What Could've Been Night?" (June 1st) where we look back on moments that could've happened over the last 30 years.

With only one series in June, the Hillcats have made it worthwhile, featuring a Shane Bieber bobblehead giveaway (June 14th). Bieber, a former Cy-Young winner with the Cleveland Guardians, spent part of 2017 with Lynchburg.

July will open up with a two-week homestand featuring our Independence Day Celebration (July 4th) and a patriotic cap giveaway (July 5th). The next week, the Hillcats will be giving away Limonadas themed Hawaiian Shirt (July 12th) before hosting the annual Margaritaville Night the following day.

As the calendar turns to August, the team will bring back Military Appreciation Night (August 2nd) with a Military themed shirt giveaway before hosting First Responders Night the following day. In the middle of the month, bring your jeep as the Hillcats will be giving away rubber ducks on Duck a Dash Night (August 16th). Saturday's game will be followed by fireworks and a postgame campout (August 17th).

To close out the season, the Hillcats will celebrate the holiday's that baseball season forgets with Halloween (August 28th) and Christmas (August 30th). Countdown to Christmas will also feature a Southpaw Snow Globe giveaway.

In addition to these promotions and theme nights, the Hillcats are continuing their weekly promotions. This season, those who attend a Tuesday game will receive a free ticket to the following Tuesday game during our Two Fur Tuesday program. Wednesday's throughout the season will feature discounted hot dogs on Weenie Wednesday.

Thursday nights will remain Thirsty Thursday's with Freebie Friday hosting a different giveaway each week. On Saturday, the Hillcats will continue their tradition of fireworks before wrapping up the series on Sunday's with Kid's Fun Day's.

A full list of promotions and theme nights can be found online here. To purchase tickets, please visit the ticket portal on our website.

