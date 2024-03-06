Cannon Ballers Reveal Captivating 2024 Promotional Schedule

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Continuing their mission to be the home of inspiration and entertainment in the community, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their highly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule. Overflowing with new concepts and popular fan-favorites, there is fun to be had for fans of all ages this season at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Cannon Ballers will kick off their 2024 campaign on Tuesday, April 9 against the Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The night sky will illuminate with postgame fireworks for the first of a record-setting 27 shows at Atrium Health Ballpark. New for 2024, fans can look forward to Postgame Fireworks after every Friday and Saturday night home game, as well as on specialty nights including Opening Day, Independence Day weekend (July 4-6), and Labor Day weekend (August 30-September 1).

Each night of the week, visitors will also be treated to staple promotions that include the return of $2 Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases on Sunday afternoons. Joining in on the weekly festivities are Weiners & Wags Wednesdays, which will allow fans the opportunity to bring along their furry four-legged friends and enjoy $2 hot dog specials throughout the ballpark.

A total of seven unique giveaways, including multiple iterations of a 30th Anniversary Team Card Set and a collectable Pint Glass, are sure to tempt fans into lining up at the gates early to commemorate the year-long celebration. Returning with the flashiest design yet, the fan-favorite Hawaiian Shirt gets a 30th Anniversary remix on August 18. With the continued support of long-time partner Atrium Health, the Cannon Ballers will be handing out Ladies Sun Hats on Mother's Day, May 12, a creative Youth Coloring Cap on June 2, and the popular Youth Jersey on August 4. To highlight a long-standing partnership that dates back to 1995, the Ballers have teamed up with Wayne Brothers Companies to design one-of-a-kind jerseys that the team will wear for Contruction Day on April 28, in addition to providing the first 1,000 kids a keepsake hardhat as they enter the ballpark gates.

In a season celebrating 30 years of professional baseball in Kannapolis, the Cannon Ballers will take the field as the Piedmont Boll Weevils on select nights this year, throwing it back to the team's previous identity from 1996-2000. Fans will be licking their fingers over the fact that the Kannapolis Q's will be back in action on April 25, April 26, April 27, and June 27, showcasing the importance of barbeque in the region and paying tribute to the annual Jiggy With the Piggy festival taking place in downtown Kannapolis from May 2 - May 5.

Although the Cannon Ballers support America's finest colors all year long, fans can expect a First Responders Night, Military Appreciation Night, and Gold Star Family Day, all of which will honor the men and women who have and who currently serve our country. Other community nights include a Juneteenth celebration on June 19, and Starry Night on August 17 -- an iconic evening that was recognized as the "Best Community Event" in 2023 by Minor League Baseball and benefits the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Connecting with the community like never before, the Cannon Ballers will be adding a third Education Day to the 2024 season slate, along with one Camp Day in late July. Putting a bow on community nights, the Cannon Ballers will host their annual Boy Scout Sleepover on May 17 and Girl Scout Sleepover on May 18, along with Faith Nights on May 10 and August 2.

Last but not least, two major appearances will be making their return to Atrium Health Ballpark. On Memorial Day, May 27, the world-famous daredevil David "The Bullet" Smith will fly through the sky as the Human Cannonball. Kannapolis will also be transformed into a Jurassic kingdom when Ed's Dinosaurs Live take over the ballpark for Dinosaur Day on June 23.

Single-game tickets for all games of the upcoming season will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, March 7th at 12:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at kcballers.com, in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark, or by calling (704) 932-3267. Season Tickets, 10 Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.

For the most up-to-date information regarding all things Cannon Ballers, fans can keep up with the team on social media or sign up as an email insider to receive exclusive updates, news and ticket presale opportunities.

2024 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

April 9 - Opening Day | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Pizza Hut) | Fireworks (Atrium Health)

April 10 - Education Day (Lilly)

April 11 - Thirsty Thursday

April 12 - Boll Weevils | Fireworks (Wayne Brothers)

April 13 - Irish Heritage Night (Gaelic Alley) | Fireworks

April 14 - Bark in the Park (Subaru Concord)

April 23 - $2 Tuesday

April 24 - Education Day (Lilly)

April 25 - Kannapolis Q's | Thirsty Thursday

April 26 - Kannapolis Q's | Fireworks (IIANC - Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina)

April 27 - Kannapolis Q's | Fireworks (F&M Bank)

April 28 - Construction Day (Wayne Brothers)

May 7 - $2 Tuesday

May 8 - Education Day (Lilly)

May 9 - Thirsty Thursday

May 10 - Faith Night (HIS Radio 100.1/96.5) | Fireworks

May 11 - Fireworks (Planet Fitness)

May 12 - Mother's Day | Ladies Sun Hat Giveaway (Atrium Health) | Postgame Catch on the Field

May 14 - $2 Tuesday

May 15 - Wieners & Wags | Cancer Support Communities Night

May 16 - Boll Weevils | Thirsty Thursday | Card Set Giveaway #1

May 17 - Boy Scout Sleepover | Fireworks

May 18 - Girl Scout Sleepover | Fireworks

May 19 - Bark in the Park (Subaru Concord)

May 27 - Memorial Day | Human Cannonball Show (DESCO)

May 29 - Wieners & Wags

May 30 - Thirsty Thursday | Card Set Giveaway #2

May 31 - Dueling Pianos Night | Fireworks

June 1 - Military Appreciation Night | Fireworks

June 2 - Boomer's Birthday Bash | Youth Coloring Cap Giveaway (Atrium Health)

June 18 - $2 Tuesday

June 19 - Juneteenth (Lilly) | Wieners & Wags

June 20 - Thirsty Thursday | Card Set Giveaway #3

June 21 - Princess Night | Fireworks

June 22 - 30th Anniversary Reunion Night (Wayne Brothers) | Fireworks (F&M Bank)

June 23 - Dinosaur Day | Sensory Friendly Day (ABS Kids)

June 25 - $2 Tuesday | Baseball 101 Night

June 26 - Wieners & Wags

June 27 - Kannapolis Q's | Thirsty Thursday

June 28 - All Holidays Night | Fireworks (Planet Fitness)

June 29 - Boll Weevils | Fireworks

June 30 - Super Splash Day | Gold Star Family Day (Powles Staton Funeral Home & Carolina Cremation)

July 4 - Fourth of July Celebration | Fireworks

July 5 - Fireworks

July 6 - Fireworks

July 19 - Fireworks

July 20 - Fireworks (Kinetic by Windstream)

July 21 - Super Splash Day | "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Day (Oatly)

July 30 - $2 Tuesday | Card Set Giveaway #4

July 31 - Camp Day (Kinetic by Windstream)

August 1 - Boll Weevils | Pint Glass Giveaway | Thirsty Thursday

August 2 - Faith Night (HIS Radio 100.1/96.5) | Fireworks

August 3 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night | 3-D Fireworks (F&M Bank)

August 4 - Super Splash Day | Youth Jersey Giveaway (Atrium Health)

August 13 - $2 Tuesday

August 14 - Wieners & Wags

August 15 - Thirsty Thursday | Country Western Night

August 16 - Fireworks (Planet Fitness)

August 17 - Starry Night | Fireworks

August 18 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway | Super Splash Day

August 27 - $2 Tuesday

August 28 - Wieners & Wags

August 29 - Thirsty Thursday | Card Set Giveaway #5

August 30 - First Responders Night | Fireworks

August 31 - Boll Weevils | Fireworks (Kinetic by Windstream)

September 1 - Fan Appreciation Night | Fireworks

