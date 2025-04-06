HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. York United: April 6, 2025
April 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
#CanPL | : OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Match Notes - VFC vs York - April 6 - Vancouver FC
- Vancouver FC Confirms 2025 Roster Ahead of Kickoff of Regular Season Campaign - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Match Notes - VFC vs York - April 6
- Vancouver FC Confirms 2025 Roster Ahead of Kickoff of Regular Season Campaign
- Midfielder Thomas Powell Returns to Vancouver FC on CPL-U SPORTS Contract
- Vancouver FC Launches 2025 Kits Featuring New Sponsor Artigiano
- Vancouver FC Secures Rising Goalkeeping Talent Felipe Jaramillo Drolet on Multi-Year Deal