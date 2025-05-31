HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: May 30, 2025

May 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 31, 2025

Atlético Denied Late as Ottawa Came From Two Goals Down Away to Vancouver FC to Earn Point and Go Top of the Table - Atletico Ottawa

