CPL FC Supra du Quebec

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video


CPL newcomers FC Supra du Québec play their inaugural match at Starlight Stadium against Pacific FC. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 11, 2026


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