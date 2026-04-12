HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







CPL newcomers FC Supra du Québec play their inaugural match at Starlight Stadium against Pacific FC. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.