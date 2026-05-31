HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: May 30, 2026
Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Pacific FC host Atlético Ottawa at Starlight Stadium. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Rally to Draw Pacific FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Atletico FC - Pacific FC
- Matchday Information VFC at HFX - May 30 - Vancouver FC
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