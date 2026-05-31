CPL Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Pacific FC host Atlético Ottawa at Starlight Stadium. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026


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