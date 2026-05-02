HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Toronto vs. Atlético Ottawa: May 1, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







All the action from York Lions Stadium as Inter Toronto hosts Atlético Ottawa.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 1, 2026

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