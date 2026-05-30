CPL Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Vancouver FC: May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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The Halifax Wanderers host Vancouver FC at the Wanderers Grounds. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026


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