HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Vancouver FC: May 30, 2026
Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
The Halifax Wanderers host Vancouver FC at the Wanderers Grounds. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Atletico FC - Pacific FC
- Matchday Information VFC at HFX - May 30 - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Matchday Information VFC at HFX - May 30
- Joint Statement on Behalf of Afshin Ghotbi, SixFive Sports & Entertainment and Dean Shillington
- Match Day Information: Vancouver FC vs. FC Supra, May 23 at 3:00 PM PT
- Match Day Information VFC vs. CAV - May 17
- Match Day Information: LUSA at VFC - May 10