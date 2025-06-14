HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Cavalry FC: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







#CanPL | : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.