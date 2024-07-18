Sports stats



HFX Wanderers FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers FC vs. Valour FC: July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video


The Wanderers pick up three points at home to climb off the bottom of the table

OneSoccer

Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 18, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central