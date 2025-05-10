HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC: May 10, 2025
May 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC - Pacific FC
- Five Goals Propel Atlético Ottawa over Valour FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Three Wanderers Matches to Air on TSN in May, New Kickoff Times for Several Halifax Matches
- Wanderers Sign Nova Scotian Ben Marsh
- CANMNT to Host Open Training Session in Halifax Ahead of June FIFA Window
- Wanderers Face York United FC in the Second Annual Canadian Premier League "On Tour" Match in Québec City May 31
- Wanderers Sign Dalhousie's Sinclair Astridge