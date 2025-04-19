HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Valour FC: April 19, 2025
April 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
#CanPL | : OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Five goal thriller at TD Place sees former-Ottawa youth player secure a massive win for Atlético in the Battle of Ontario - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - PFC vs HFX - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Sign Pair of Canadian Youth Talents, Bruno & Massunda, from Sigma FC
- Forge FC Sign Filion, Kone and Bontis to U Sports Development Contracts
- Forge FC Announce 2025 Soccer Operations Staff
- Forge FC Home Opener to be Broadcasted on TSN and Onesoccer
- Forge FC Unveil 2025 Macron Kits Sponsored by WeatherTech