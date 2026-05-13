HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: May 13, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







History is made in Hamilton! Watch the full highlights from the first-ever meeting between Forge FC and CPL newcomers FC Supra. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.