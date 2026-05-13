HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: May 13, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
History is made in Hamilton! Watch the full highlights from the first-ever meeting between Forge FC and CPL newcomers FC Supra. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Forge FC to Face CS Saint-Laurent in TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal - Forge FC
- Atlético Ottawa to Face Québec-Newcomers FC Supra in CanChamp Quarter-Finals - Atletico Ottawa
- FC Supra Adds Rising Defender Sasha Deslandes - FC Supra du Quebec
- Pre-Match Notes: May 13 vs. Forge FC - FC Supra du Quebec
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