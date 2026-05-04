HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Cavalry FC: May 3, 2026
Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
FC Supra du Québec host Cavalry FC at Stade Boréale. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 3, 2026
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- Pre-Match Notes: May 3 vs. Cavalry FC - FC Supra du Quebec
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