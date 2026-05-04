CPL FC Supra du Quebec

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Cavalry FC: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video


FC Supra du Québec host Cavalry FC at Stade Boréale. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

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