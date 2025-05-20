Sports stats



MLR Chicago Hounds

HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago vs Los Angeles

May 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video


Chicago Hounds face RFCLA in Week 14 of MLR's 2025 season.



Major League Rugby Stories from May 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chicago Hounds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central