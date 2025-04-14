HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago vs Charlotte
April 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
Chicago Hounds face Anthem RC in Week 9 of MLR's 2025 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from April 14, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Hounds Stories
- Chicago Hounds Move to 7-1 with Win over Anthem
- Hounds Defeat Legion in Top of Tables' Clash
- Chicago Hounds Announce Partnership with Lakeshore Beverage
- Chicago Travels to San Diego for Conference Leaders' Clash
- Chicago Hounds Name Official Information Technology Partner