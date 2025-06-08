HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. York United: June 8, 2025

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 8, 2025

Anthony Umanzor Signed to Development Contract - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.