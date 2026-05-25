CPL Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC: May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


Cavalry FC host Pacific FC at ATCO Field for their 3rd meeting in 2026. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026


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