HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC: May 24, 2026
Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
Cavalry FC host Pacific FC at ATCO Field for their 3rd meeting in 2026. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Gives Mejía Win in Home Finale for Coach - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo - Atletico Ottawa
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