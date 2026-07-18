CPL Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Inter Toronto: July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Gustavo Leal makes his head coaching debut for Atlético Ottawa as they host Inter Toronto at TD Place for the first time this season. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central