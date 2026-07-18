HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Inter Toronto: July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Gustavo Leal makes his head coaching debut for Atlético Ottawa as they host Inter Toronto at TD Place for the first time this season. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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