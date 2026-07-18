HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Inter Toronto: July 17, 2026
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Gustavo Leal makes his head coaching debut for Atlético Ottawa as they host Inter Toronto at TD Place for the first time this season. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Tie 1-1 with Inter Toronto FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Brazilian Gustavo Leal Joins Atlético Ottawa as Head Coach - Atletico Ottawa
- Shola Jimoh Named to Canada Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Toronto FC
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named to Canada's Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Forge FC
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Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Ottawa Tie 1-1 with Inter Toronto FC
- Brazilian Gustavo Leal Joins Atlético Ottawa as Head Coach
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