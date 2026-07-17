Shola Jimoh Named to Canada Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club congratulates midfielder Shola Jimoh on being selected to represent Canada at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, set to take place from July 24 to August 9 in Mexico.

Jimoh has been named to Canada Soccer's 21-player squad for the tournament, which serves as the qualifying competition for both the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

His selection is another significant milestone in the young midfielder's development and reflects the continued progress he has made at club level. Jimoh will now have the opportunity to compete against the best young talent in the region while representing Canada on the international stage.

Canada enters the tournament after winning Group F in the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, recording three victories in four matches and finishing with an impressive +23 goal difference after scoring 24 goals and conceding just once.

The Canadian squad will be led by Jesse Marsch, alongside Mauro Biello, Andrew Olivieri, and Andrea Di Pietrantonio, strengthening the connection between Canada's youth pathway and the senior men's national team.

Drawn into Group C, Canada will face:

Panama - July 25

Honduras - July 28

Jamaica - July 31

All three group stage matches will be played at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place finishers, will advance to the knockout stage.

The four semifinalists will earn qualification to the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, while the highest-finishing Concacaf nation other than the already-qualified United States will secure the region's second berth at the 2028 Olympic Games. The tournament champion, along with the top finisher from each of Concacaf's Caribbean, Central American, and North American zones, will also qualify for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.

Inter Toronto wishes Shola and Canada the very best throughout the tournament. His call-up is another proud moment for the club and highlights the quality of players continuing to represent Inter Toronto on the international stage.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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