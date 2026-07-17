Brazilian Gustavo Leal Joins Atlético Ottawa as Head Coach

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Gustavo Leal

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Gustavo Leal(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is thrilled to confirm the appointment of Gustavo Leal as Head Coach through the 2027 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with an option for 2028, effective immediately.

Leal is set to lead Atlético Ottawa from the dugout in tonight's match against Inter Toronto at TD Place (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

"This is an exciting new step in my career, and I have a good feeling that this is the correct time to be here," said Gustavo Leal, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "I've been following this project since 2023 when I had my first contact with the club in Mexico with Atlético de San Luis. The team is in a really strong position with great foundations.

"For me, the most important part of the next few weeks will be to connect with the players, but also have them connect with my ideas. I am here to write a new page in the history of the club with the players, with the staff and with the supporters."

Leal, 40, becomes the fourth Atlético Ottawa Head Coach and the first Brazilian to lead a CPL team. Leal was a Head Coach in Mexico on either side of a spell in Chile, having earned his first North American coaching opportunity with Atlético's sister side, Atlético de San Luis in Mexico's First-Tier (15W-4D-22L) in 2024.

Atlético's new Head Coach, Gustavo Leal, leading Ottawa's training session at TD Place

Friday, July 17

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

"Gustavo brings an impressive resume, having worked with some extremely talented players, but more importantly, he embodies the characteristics, mindset, and philosophy that Atlético Ottawa seeks to implement every day," said CEO Manuel Vega. "We are excited to provide this opportunity for Gustavo to continue his development as a coach and for the fans to witness his passion for the game as we enter a new chapter in the club's history".

On the international stage, Leal won the Gold Medal at the 2022 Olympic Games as the Assistant Coach of Brazil, working with stars such as Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) and Matheus Cunha (Manchester United). Leal has been a full-time coach since the age of 27 and first managed the U17 and U20 squads of prominent Brazilian giant, Fluminense FC.

Leal: "To me, football is more than a game. It's about passion, it's about life, it's about dreams. I want the supporters, all match, to feel the same feelings as we do. The good vibes, good feelings that football can give you; that's my goal. We need to be a team that will play in the offensive part of the pitch, always searching to score more and trying to create offensive actions that get people out of their seats. We need to win matches, but more than this, we must win by playing a beautiful style of football."

Atlético Ottawa is currently sitting in third place in the CPL table (5W-2D-5L) with 16 matches remaining in the 2026 regular season.

Gustavo Leal becomes the first Brazilian Head Coach in Canadian Premier League history.

Friday, July 17

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Credit: Philippe Larivière / Atlético Ottawa

First-Team Coaching Staff (July 2026):

Head Coach

Gustavo Leal (BRA)

Assistant Coaches

Alexandre Gomes (BRA)

Drew Beckie (CAN)

Romuald Peiser (FRA)

Goalkeeper Coach

Romuald Peiser (FRA)

Strength and Conditioning Coach

Ibrahim Soukary (CAN)

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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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