HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Atlético Ottawa host the Halifax Wanderers at TD Place in a big clash for both clubs. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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