HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers: May 17, 2026
Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Atlético Ottawa host the Halifax Wanderers at TD Place in a big clash for both clubs. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Match Notes - PFC vs Inter Toronto - Pacific FC
- Villal Goal Lifts Atlético Ottawa over Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa
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