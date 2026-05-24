HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: May 24, 2026
Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Atlético Ottawa host Forge FC for Diego Mejía's last match at TD Place. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Gives Mejía Win in Home Finale for Coach - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo - Atletico Ottawa
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