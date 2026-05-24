HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Atlético Ottawa host Forge FC for Diego Mejía's last match at TD Place. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.