CPL Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Atlético Ottawa host Forge FC for Diego Mejía's last match at TD Place. -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central