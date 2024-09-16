High Wheelers Ride to Championship Series

September 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers celebrate a championship series berth

(Yolo High Wheelers) Yolo High Wheelers celebrate a championship series berth(Yolo High Wheelers)

Your High Wheelers secured a well deserved spot in the Championship Series after taking down the Oakland Ballers 6-4 on their home turf Friday night, September 13.

Riding To the Championship Series

Your High Wheelers (3) are heading to the best of five game Pioneer League Championship Series for the first time in history during their 2024 Inaugural Season!

Your High Wheelers defeated the Oakland Ballers 6-4 on Friday night at Raimondi Park winning the Round 1 series 2-1. This was a complete team-win led by first baseman Jose Gonzalez who had three RBI all with two outs including a two run homerun in the top of the 1st inning. Starting pitcher Ben Ferrer threw 6 innings only giving up 3 earned runs and striking out a total of nine Oakland Hitters.

This is the winning formula the High Wheelers have used to make a deep postseason run as stated by Manager Billy Horton after the game, "we've been excellent with two outs, our situational hitting has been outstanding, and the bullpen is the best in the league. We had 'probably' the pitcher of the year out there tonight (in reference to starting pitcher Ben Ferrer),".

Your High Wheelers now advance to this week's Championship Series against the Glacier Range Riders (4) who swept the Missoula Paddleheads in two games. Your team will travel to Kalispell, Montana to take on Glacier for the first two games before heading back to Yolo County for the remainder of the series.

Game 1 of the Pioneer League Championship will be tomorrow Tuesday September 17 at Glacier (Kalispell, Montana). Game 2 will be on Wednesday, September 18 in Glacier. The series will shift back to Dobbins Stadium, the home of your Yolo High Wheelers, to host Game 3 on Friday, September 20 at 3PM and if necessary, Games 4 and 5 on September 21 and 22.

Championship Series Game 3 Tickets NOW ON SALE!

We can't wait to see you there - let's ride!

Get Championship Ready

Grab your favorite jersey and hat in time for Championships! Simply order online and select 'pick-up at Dobbins Stadium' to collect your order upon entering the ballpark.

