Riders to Face Yolo in Championship

September 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







The Glacier Range Riders made it to the 2024 Pioneer League Championship, where they will face the YOLO HighWheelers from Davis, California.

Join us for a pre-game party at 3:30, where we will have live music, a live pre-game show, batting practice and giveaways. Concessions and the beer garden will also be available. We hope you celebrate us before game one of the six-game series! First pitch will be at 7:05.

The series' first two games are scheduled for September 17th and 18th at Glacier Bank Park, with the last three in Davis, California.

