High School Baseball Showcase Begins at Day Air Ballpark March 30th

DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark will host the first of the scheduled 37 high school baseball games as part of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Orthopedic Associates. The first two games begin next week.
Tuesday, March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School Beavercreek High School
Springfield Shawnee has seven starters returning from the 2019 team, with the offense led by Junior Patrick Fultz (committed to Wright State) and pitching led by four-year starter Luke Myers (committed to Indiana Tech).
Beavercreek is led by seven seniors who are all going to continue playing into their college careers: Kenny Blackmore (Clark State University), Addison Culpepper (Virginia Military Institute), Carter Jewell (Lincoln Trail Community College), Ian Long (Cedarville University), Charlie Schafer (Wittenberg University), Jake Woolf (California University of Pennsylvania), and AJ Wolf (Wilmington College).
The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance by going to the Dayton Dragons website. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all of the schools and will also be available on the Dragons website.
1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School Beavercreek High School
2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School West Clermont High School
3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School Houston High School
4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School Versailles High School
5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School Middletown High School
6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School Franklin High School
7 April 10, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School
8 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School Tri-County North High School
9 April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School
10 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School Preble Shawnee High School
11 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School
12 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School
13 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School
14 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School
15 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School Bradford High School
16 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School Northwestern High School
17 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School
18 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School Bellbrook High School
19 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School
20 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV
21 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School
22 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School
23 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School
24 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School
25 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School
26 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School
27 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School
28 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School
29 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School
30 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School
31 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School
32 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School
33 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School
34 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School
35 May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School
36 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School
37 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School
*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.
See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram
