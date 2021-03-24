Peoria Chiefs Announce New Ladder Club

PEORIA, Ill.- The Peoria Chiefs today announced the launch of a new program, known as the Ladder Club.

The Ladder Club consists of full-season ticket holders, who will receive the most exclusive benefits and lowest ticket prices of anyone who comes through Dozer Park.

"Full season ticket holders are the lifeblood of any organization," said Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Garrod. "It was important for us to make sure our most loyal fans know that we appreciate their continued support and the exclusive benefits of this group help us do that."

Exclusive benefits include Dinner on the Diamond, 30-minute early entry to select games with happy hour pricing, and access to the exclusive Ladder Club Facebook group. These are in addition to some of the same benefits they have had before, including exchanges of unused tickets, guaranteed premium giveaways, and the same seat for each game.

The name for the Ladder Club finds its inspiration in firefighting with a ladder company defined as: a fire department unit comprising the firemen to operate a ladder truck. For the Chiefs, the members of this exclusive club will continue to drive the organization forward.

Ladder Club memberships are on sale now! For more information, please contact Ben Garrod at beng@chiefsnet.com.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

