High School Baseball at Toyota Field Begins on March 1

Signs of spring are almost back in the Rocket City as baseball returns to Toyota Field in less than five weeks.

Following the Auburn game against North Alabama on Tuesday, February 21, high school baseball will take center state at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas in March. Throughout the month, Toyota Field will host 13 games featuring schools from across the Tennessee Valley, before concluding with one more local high school game in late April.

The first high school games begin Wednesday, March 1, with a doubleheader. Click HERE for tickets on March 1. Toyota Field gates will open at 3:30 p.m. before this doubleheader:

Game 1 - 4:30 p.m. - New Hope vs. Priceville

Game 2 - 7 p.m. - Athens vs. Grissom

About three weeks later, the James Clemens High School Spring Take Off Tournament will take over Toyota Field for a busy weekend.

Thursday, March 23 - Gates open at 12 p.m. Click HERE for tickets on March 23.

Game 1 - 1 p.m. - Holtville vs. Opelika

Game 2 - 4 p.m. - Holtville vs. Priceville

Game 3 - 7 p.m. - James Clemens vs. Creek Wood (TN)

Friday, March 24 - Gates open at 9 a.m. Click HERE for tickets on March 24.

Game 1 - 10 a.m. - Holtville vs. Collierville (TN)

Game 2 - 1 p.m. - Opelika vs. Collierville (TN)

Game 3 - 4 p.m. - Stanhope Elmore vs. Oakland (TN)

Game 4 - 7 p.m. - James Clemens vs. Oakland (TN)

Saturday, March 25 - Gates open at 9 a.m. Click HERE for tickets on March 25.

Game 1 - 10 a.m. - Stanhope Elmore vs. Creek Wood (TN)

Game 2 - 1 p.m. - Stanhope Elmore vs. Riverdale (TN)

Game 3 - 4 p.m. - Russellville vs. Riverdale (TN)

Game 4 - 7 p.m. - Russellville vs. James Clemens

Tickets for all high school games will cost $10 and are good for all games on a given day and can be purchased HERE. Parking at Toyota Field is available for $3 per day and can be purchased online via Clutch! Parking will only be charged once per day. Guests can leave and re-enter as they please. Toyota Field concession stands will be open, serving a selection of ballpark favorites as well as Pepsi products.

For the James Clemens High School Spring Take Off Tournament, tickets purchased from the Trash Pandas will be the only ones accepted for games at Toyota Field. Tickets purchased from other locations will not be honored for games at Toyota Field.

The last game in March will feature the University of Alabama baseball team making the trip to Toyota Field for the first time to battle Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, March 28.

On Monday, April 24, Bob Jones High School will host the final high school baseball game of the year, taking on Hoover at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Click HERE for tickets to that game on April 24.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue, accepting most major credit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Click HERE for more information on that policy. Additionally, a Clear Bag Policy will be in place for all games at Toyota Field. Specific information regarding acceptable bags can be found HERE. No outside food or drink is allowed inside Toyota Field.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin their season on Thursday, April 6 at Toyota Field. First pitch on Opening Night against the Chattanooga Lookouts is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

