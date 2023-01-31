Birmingham Barons 2023 On-Field Staff Announced

The Birmingham Barons, in conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, are excited to announce the Birmingham Barons coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Barons 2023 Coaching Staff

Manager - Lorenzo Bundy

Pitching Coach - Danny Farquhar

Hitting Coach - Nicky Delmonico

Trainer - Jeremy Kneebusch

Performance - Dan Morrison

Lorenzo Bundy has been named Manager of the Barons for the upcoming season. 2023 will be Bundy's first season in Birmingham and second season in the White Sox's system. Bundy's career in baseball spans over 40 years between playing and coaching. His career milestones include four years as a player at James Madison University, eight years as a professional player, and more than 30 years as a coach. Bundy's coaching career includes four stints in the MLB, as well as more than a handful of Manager stints in the Minor Leagues. Most recently, Bundy managed High-A Winston-Salem Dash in 2022.

Danny Farquhar joins Birmingham as the Barons' Pitching Coach. Farquhar was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He went on to pitch in the MLB for seven seasons, including two seasons with the White Sox. Farquhar has been with High-A Winston-Salem since the cancelled 2020 season and has served as their Pitching Coach since the 2021 season.

Nicky Delmonico enters his second year as a coach, and first year with the Barons. Delmonico will be Birmingham's Hitting Coach for the 2023 season. Previously, Delmonico was the Hitting Coach for High-A Winston-Salem during the 2022 season. Prior to his coaching career, Delmonico was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. After a few years in the Minor Leagues, Delmonico spent three seasons in the Majors with the White Sox, before making the move to coaching in 2022.

Jeremy Kneebusch will serve as the Barons Trainer for the 2023 season. Kneebusch spent the last two seasons as the Trainer for Single-A Kannapolis. The 2023 season will be Kneebusch's fourth season in the White Sox organization. Previously, Kneebusch spent four years as the Strength and Conditioning Coach in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Dan Morrison joins the Barons as the 2023 Performance Coach. Morrison has previously spent time in the Detroit Tigers organization as a Strength and Conditioning Coach. This will be Morrison's first year in Birmingham.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lorenzo as our 2023 Barons Manager along with the entire staff. 2023 marks the Barons 11th year at Regions Field and during that time we have been fortunate to have exciting teams along with many of the White Sox top prospects who've gone onto great careers in Major League Baseball. That standard of future Major Leaguers started in 2013 with Marcus Semien and has continued in recent years with Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jimenez and many more," said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson.

The Barons begin their 2023 season on Friday, April 7th with a three-game series in Tennessee against the Smokies. Birmingham's home-opener will be on Tuesday, April 11 in the first game of a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

