High Point Rockers to Host HYPE's Trick Or Treat on October 29

October 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and their mascot HYPE will present HYPE's Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday, October 29 at Truist Point.

This free community event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. Trick-or-treaters can roam the concourse area of Truist Point and venture over to Stock & Grain, beyond the centerfield fence to receive Halloween treats

This FREE community event is open to all and will include treats, activities, a costume contest, games and a Book-A-Treat.

HYPE's Trick-or-Treat will also feature an appearance by the Rockers' lovable mascot, HYPE, the rocking horse. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. There will be a photo opportunity set-up with HYPE.

Sponsors for HYPE's Trick-or-Treat include KeyRisk, Cromer Property Group, High Point Elks #1155, Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics, Health 1st Chiropractic, High Point Bowling Center, High Point Pediatric Dentistry, Carolina Signsmith and Vann York Chevrolet Buick GMC High Point.

For more information, visit the Rockers website at HighPointRockers.com or call the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 22, 2024

High Point Rockers to Host HYPE's Trick Or Treat on October 29 - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.