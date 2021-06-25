High Point Rockers to Honor School Personnel with Extraordinary Educator Night on June 29

June 25, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will honor all local school personnel with Extraordinary Educator Night at Truist Point. The game is set for Tuesday, June 29 as the Rockers take on the York Revolution at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Any Rockers fan who presents a valid school employee ID will receive a free Outfield Box Seat, regularly valued at $10.

"This is an opportunity for the High Point Rockers to say thank you to all the school personnel who went beyond the call of duty during this past school year," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch. "This was perhaps the most challenging year that anybody had faced and the performance of those working in our schools was truly extraordinary."

The Rockers will start a three-game series with York on Tuesday, June 29. The two clubs will face off on Wednesday, June 30 at 12:05 p.m. in a Businessperson's Special with $5 tickets available. The Rockers will also offer discounted lunch specials at The Pitchin' Kitchen. In addition, children will receive free admission by showing their school report card.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.