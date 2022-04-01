High Point Rockers Single Game Tickets Discounted 51%

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will put single game tickets for the 2022 season on sale today (April 1) at a 51% discount based on today's 7 a.m. temperature.

The Rockers annual "Weather Or Not" promotion discounts all single game tickets based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. According to WGHP (@MyFox8) the temperature was 51 degrees, meaning a 51% discount on all single game tickets.

Rockers fans can purchase the discounted tickets from 10 a.m. until midnight on Friday, April 1 online or at the Gatewood Ave. Box Office. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game. There is no limit on the number of games. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events such as collegiate baseball, wrestling, etc.

Single game tickets are normally priced at $15 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for outfield box seats and $8 for bleacher seats.

Tickets are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com/individual-tickets and can also be purchased at the Rockers box office. For more information, call the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

The Rockers open the 2022 season at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes as the first contest of a 13-game homestand.

