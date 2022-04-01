Crabs Bring Back MLB Veteran, Defensive Player of the Year

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of two players on Friday afternoon. Outfielders Braxton Lee and Zach Collier are returning to Southern Maryland after magnificent 2021 campaigns.

Braxton Lee played just four games for the Blue Crabs in 2021 before his contract was purchased by the Cincinnati Reds. The former 12th round draft pick recorded 24 hits in 29 games with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, earning him a call up to Triple-A. The University of Mississippi product has MLB experience, playing for the Miami Marlins in 2018. Lee had an astounding .438 batting average in his short stint with the Crabs in 2021, reaching base safely in half of his at-bats.

Zach Collier returns to Southern Maryland after a career year in 2021. The Long Beach, California native was drafted in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Collier spent six seasons in the Phillies Organization, followed by four with the Nationals organization. The 31 year old was the Blue Crabs' 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, and made a SportsCenter Top 10 catch in 2021. Collier was a wizard offensively for the Blue Crabs as well, he finished the season top four in the Atlantic League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and triples.

"Braxton Lee was great in his short time with us in 2021 and we are excited to see him continue that success," said Blue Crabs GM Courtney Knichel. "Zach Collier was elite in 2021, and will be key for us adding run support to our outstanding pitching" she added.

