High Point Rockers Announce 2024 Game Times

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today that the game times for the 2024 season have been set. Rockers home games this year will start at 6:35 p.m. for all Tuesday through Saturday games while Sunday games will have at 4:05 p.m. first pitch. These are the same times that the Rockers used during the 2023 season.

"Our fans responded to our postseason survey that they enjoyed the game times we used in 2023," said Rockers President Pete Fisch.

The Rockers will play two midweek day games this season. The Wednesday, May 15 home game with Lexington will start at 11:05 a.m. as the Rockers celebrate Education Day with elementary students from Guilford County schools and surrounding counties invited to the game. The Rockers will celebrate Camp Day on Wednesday, July 10 with a 12:05 p.m. start against Lexington.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 287 victories, three more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in each of the last two years and in three of their four seasons.

The Rockers are set to open the 2024 campaign at Lexington on Thursday, April 25. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

