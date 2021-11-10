High Point Holiday Party Comes to Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the premier venue for High Point's first-ever Holiday Party, presented by Bethany Medical, on Saturday, November 20th, 2021. In conjunction with SAVVY Vendors, a Holiday Craft Fair will take place inside the stadium, while High Point University & the Furnitureland Rotary will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony outside on Gatewood Avenue. The free community event is expected to be a gathering for the entire City of High Point and surrounding areas to celebrate the season.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the High Point Rockers and SAVVY Vendors will host a Holiday Craft Fair on the concourse at Truist Point. The fair will include close to 40 different vendors for patrons to start (or finish) their holiday shopping! Food trucks, door prizes, and entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.

As part of the High Point Holiday Party, presented by Bethany Medical, a 44-foot tree will be lit up on Gatewood Avenue just outside of Truist Point. The tree, generously provided by Dr. Nido Qubein and High Point University, will be the largest tree in the Triad. Decorated and designed by STUDIO25DECOR, it features 33,500 LED bulbs to welcome to holiday season.

"As a purpose-driven company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities, we're pleased to help kick off the holiday season with a celebration for the High Point community," said Chris Bryan, High Point market president for Truist. "We look forward to seeing our friends and neighbors at this festive event enjoying the food, entertainment, and creative handiworks of our local businesses and artists."

The Tree Lighting festivities run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, performances, and live music from Mix 99.5, the Triad's Christmas Station, and will be emceed by Lora & Matt in the Morning! Don't miss out on chances to see the big guy himself, Santa Claus!

"Our mission with the High Point Rockers is to create value through entertainment and partnership throughout the High Point community," said Rockers' president Pete Fisch. "The Holiday Craft Fair and Tree Lighting will bring the High Point community together as we prepare for the holiday season. Together with our partners, we look forward to making Truist Point a destination spot this holiday season."

Also included in the day's events are a Trolley Hop that will take patrons throughout downtown High Point to visit local shops, bars, and restaurants. Trolley rides are free and all those who ride will receive a raffle ticket to enter and potentially win a number of gift cards to local businesses. For a full list of events, and more information, visit www.HighPointHolidayParty.com!

