High-Flying Damon Webb Comes up with a MASSIVE Pick-Six: CFL
July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Damon Webb shows up big just before the end of the first quarter with a pick-six to extend Calgary's lead.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Lions Release Tieide, St. Pierre - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.