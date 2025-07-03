High-Flying Damon Webb Comes up with a MASSIVE Pick-Six: CFL

July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Damon Webb shows up big just before the end of the first quarter with a pick-six to extend Calgary's lead.







