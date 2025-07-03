Lions Release Tieide, St. Pierre

July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions on Thursday announced the following transactions.

Released from roster:

National wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide

Released from practice roster:

National fullback Dylan St. Pierre.







