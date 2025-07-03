Lions Release Tieide, St. Pierre
July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions on Thursday announced the following transactions.
Released from roster:
National wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide
Released from practice roster:
National fullback Dylan St. Pierre.
