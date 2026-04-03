HE's BACK! 2x MLR Back of the Year Billy Meakes Returns to MLR this Season in His First Game
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
California Legion YouTube Video
"He's Back!"
2x MLR Back of The Year returns to MLR this season in his first game for California Legion.
Go watch 'More Than A Rugby Player | Off The Pitch with Billy Meakes on MLR YouTube to see learn more on Meakes
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