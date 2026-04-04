Match Preview: Seattle Seawolves vs Old Glory DC

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







There is a certain type of game that does not announce itself loudly.

It does not come with the noise of a rivalry or the weight of a final. It sits somewhere else. Quieter. More revealing.

This is one of those games.

Seattle returns home with something to stabilize. Old Glory arrives with something to prove. Neither side is fully formed yet, but both carry enough identity to make this more than a routine early-season fixture.

Seattle's story is familiar.

Structure. Physicality. Control.

They are a team that rarely beats themselves. The Seawolves have built their reputation on discipline in the tight exchanges and an ability to stay connected when games stretch. They do not chase chaos. They manage it.

At home, that becomes even more pronounced.

Starfire is not just a venue. It is an environment. Seattle understands how to compress games there, how to turn momentum into pressure, and pressure into points. They are comfortable winning without spectacle.

Old Glory is not built the same way.

They are still searching for consistency. Not talent, not effort, but continuity. There are moments where DC looks like one of the most dangerous teams in the league. And there are moments where that same edge disappears.

Week to week, phase to phase.

That is the tension.

Because when Old Glory are connected, they play with tempo and intent. They move the ball, they stretch defenses, and they create opportunities that force teams out of structure. But when that connection breaks, the game opens in ways that do not suit them.

Seattle will look to find that fracture.

And they will be patient doing it.

The matchup inside the game reflects that dynamic. Mark Bennett against Max Schumacher is not just a positional battle. It is a contrast in rhythm. Bennett brings control and experience, the ability to influence the game through presence rather than volume. Schumacher brings energy, work rate, and a willingness to insert himself into every phase.

One manages. One disrupts.

And whichever influence takes hold will shape the tempo.

For Old Glory, the path is clear but not simple. They need to stay connected longer than Seattle expects them to. They need to resist the moments where the game slows, where structure replaces instinct. Because that is where Seattle are strongest.

For Seattle, the objective is even simpler.

Make the game predictable.

Not for themselves, but for their opponent.

Because predictable rugby, in their hands, becomes suffocating. Territory builds. Phases stack. Decisions become smaller, tighter, more pressured. And eventually, something gives.

That is how they win.

But there is an added layer this week.

It is early enough in the season that identity is still forming, but late enough that patterns are beginning to show. A second result starts to shape perception. A second loss starts to ask questions.

Neither team will say that publicly.

But both understand it.

Seattle want to reinforce who they are.

Old Glory want to define it.

And games like this do not always produce highlight moments. They produce something more useful.

Clarity.

By the end of it, one team will look more certain.

The other will still be searching.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 3, 2026

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