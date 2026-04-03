Head to Head: Week 2

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Max Schumacher vs Mark Bennett

Seattle Seawolves vs Old Glory DC | April 3 | 10:30 PM ET

Some games get decided in the backline. Others get decided in the decisions nobody notices. The kick at the right moment, the player who takes the ball in traffic so someone else doesn't have to. Friday night at Starfire is that kind of game.

Max Schumacher joins Seattle knowing what he's walking into. Two championships, consistent playoff rugby, a fanbase that expects the standard to hold. For a new arrival from Houston, that's not just a different shirt. It's a different weight.

What he offers is composure. He reads the game from deep, doesn't force things when the smart option is to wait, and reinforces Seattle's structure until the other team makes a mistake. That might not get him on any highlight reels. But it's how Seattle wins games.

Mark Bennett is a different kind of player entirely. Twenty-nine Scotland caps. Olympic silver in Rio. Three tries at the 2015 World Cup. His career has been built around moments people remember.

But what makes him interesting for Old Glory isn't his résumé. It's what he represents for a team that keeps reaching the knockouts and keeps falling short. DC has players who can perform. What they haven't had is someone who, late in a tight game, can make something happen from nothing. Either you have that quality or you don't. Bennett has it.

For Seattle, this is about starting a season with a statement. For Old Glory, it's simpler and harder: can they go to Starfire, beat a team that's better on paper, and show that this year is genuinely different?

Who controls the pace controls this game.

Conner Mooneyham vs Noah Brown

Anthem RC vs Chicago Hounds | April 4 | 4 PM ET

Some matchups are between two players at roughly the same point. Same ambition, same timeline, working out the same problems. This one isn't that. And that's what makes it interesting.

Conner Mooneyham was the first player ever drafted in MLR history. That was 2020. Six years, five clubs, fifty-three appearances, fourteen tries, and enough setbacks in between to make the number feel earned. Last Saturday, he turned 30, scored two tries, and won Man of the Match in the game that ended Anthem's thirty-two-match losing streak. He kicked the ball ahead himself, regathered the bounce, and ran sixty meters before anyone could get near him. He didn't wait for the opportunity. He made it.

That's what experience looks like when it's working. Not caution. Knowing exactly when to back yourself, because you've been wrong enough times to recognize when you're right.

Noah Brown has his own version of that story, just on a shorter timeline. First round draft pick in 2023 out of Indiana. Already a capped USA international. Three tries for Chicago last season. At his age, that's a real foundation. The question isn't whether Brown belongs at this level. He's already shown that. The question is whether he can do it consistently, week after week, against a defense that isn't giving anything away.

That's a different kind of pressure than most young players face. Brown doesn't get the luxury of low expectations anymore. He's been picked for his country. The standard has been set. Now he has to meet it every Saturday.

Anthem isn't celebrating last week's result anymore. Mooneyham said it himself: "next job mentality." That's the hardest shift to make, from ending a losing run to starting a winning one. Plenty of teams break a drought and go straight back to losing. Whether Anthem is different is what this match actually tests.

One player is trying to back up the breakthrough. The other was trying to prove the cap wasn't the ceiling.

Belief is easy. This is where it gets tested.

Nathan Salmon vs Ryan James

California Legion vs New England Free Jacks | April 4 | 8PM ET

New England walks into every game carrying the weight of what they've already done. Two of the last three titles. A fanbase that travels, a standard everyone else is measured against. The pressure of being expected to win is real, and it shows up in different ways across a long season.

California is building from nothing. Week 1 was a defeat. This is only their second ever MLR match. Bad results sting differently here, not just as losses, but as evidence. And good performances matter beyond the scoreboard, because this club is still working out who it is.

Nathan Salmon is at the center of that process whether he asked to be or not. Every new franchise needs a player whose name starts meaning something before the results do. Salmon is that player. Fast, direct, capable of the kind of thing that ends up in people's feeds. Saturday is about whether the performance backs up the profile.

Ryan James has been through more franchise changes than anyone should have to endure. Colorado to Dallas to the Giltinis to the American Raptors to San Diego, and now New England, where he scored five tries in fifteen games last season. His path was never straight. Interrupted, redirected, restarted. But what that produces is a player who doesn't get rattled by difficulty, because difficulty is basically all he's known.

The contrast isn't youth versus experience. Salmon is playing to prove he belongs. James already knows he does, and that certainty shows up in the small decisions, the ones that don't make the highlights but decide who wins.

Potential excites. But potential doesn't win finals. Identity does.

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