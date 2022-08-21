Herrera Slams But Ducks Do One Better, Completing Sweep

(York, Pa.): Josue Herrera cracked a grand slam and drove in five but the Long Island Ducks used two grand slams of their own which doomed the York Revolution on Sunday, as both a seven and eight-run frame propelled Long Island to a 16-9 win and a series sweep at PeoplesBank Park.

Joe DeCarlo got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single to center, making it all nine games of the current homestand in which the opponent has scored first.

The Revs answered back in the bottom half with RBIs in three straight plate appearances. RBI singles from Connor Lien and Herrera, followed by a sacrifice fly by Lenin Rodriguez gave the Revs an early 3-1 lead.

Long Island batted around for the second time in as many games in the third inning, with a three-run homer to left by Deibinson Romero and a two-out grand slam to left from Anfernee Seymour providing the blows in a seven-run inning, making it 8-3, Ducks.

Melky Mesa cut into the lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI double to left center to make it 8-4. It marked the 304th RBI of his Revs career, bringing him within eight of franchise leader Andres Perez.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings before the Ducks exploded again in the top of the sixth.

Long Island scored eight runs in the sixth off Revs starter Austin Nicely and reliever Brett de Geus. Vladimir Frias got the scoring started on an errant pickoff attempt. Phil Caulfield continued with an RBI single, and Romero added one of his own. With a full count and two outs, Frias, who had started the inning with a double, drove a grand slam to left center field, the second by the Ducks on the day, capping an eight-run rally and giving the Ducks a sudden 16-4 cushion. It is just the second time in history that the Revs have allowed two grand slams in a game (May 10, 2009 at Somerset).

York put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth. Herrera blasted a grand slam to right field to make it a 16-8 score. It was Herrera's second grand slam of the year, and third of his Revs career. It also marked the first time in Revolution history that teams combined for three slams in one game.

Elmer Reyes plated another by flaring a base hit to right field, scoring Rodriguez, and making it a 16-9 game. York loaded the bases again after Telvin Nash worked a ten-pitch walk that saw him foul off four two strike pitches. Nellie Rodriguez, however, flied out to center field to conclude the threat.

Both teams were held scoreless through the next three innings as the Ducks completed the sweep, winning 16-9.

Notes: Herrera's three grand slams with York place him one shy of Carlos Franco's franchise record of four. Herrera joins Jose Herrera, Eric Patterson, and Andres Perez all with three. Herrera also becomes the seventh in Revs history to hit two slams in the same season.

