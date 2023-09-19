Hernandez Homer Leads Monarchs to Game 3 Win

September 19, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A three-run blast from Kansas City Monarchs' left fielder Jan Hernandez propelled them to a 9-6 win over the Chicago Dogs at Legends Field Tuesday night.

The Monarchs take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five Wolff Cup Finals. Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Legends Field tomorrow night. A Monarchs win would give them their third championship in five seasons.

Hernandez's blast kicked off back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, giving the Monarchs a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Kansas City starter Ashton Goudeau battled after allowing three runs in the second inning. He threw 6.2 innings allowing six hits and two walks. He struck out six batters and held Chicago scoreless for his final 4.2 innings of work.

The Dogs got on the board in the top of the second. Chicago first baseman Luke Mangieri hit a solo shot to put the Dogs up 1-0. Chicago designated hitter Matt Botcher crushed a two-run blast to make it 3-0 Chicago.

The Monarchs responded in the bottom of the second. Monarchs third baseman Taylor Snyder smoked a solo homer and it was 3-1 after two innings.

Kansas City cut into the Chicago lead in the third. Snyder hit an RBI single to pull the Monarchs within a run. Chicago led 3-2 through three.

The Monarchs tied it up in the fifth. After loading the bases, Snyder's sacrifice fly brought in Hernandez to make it 3-3 after five.

Hernandez, Micker Adolfo, and Brian O'Grady went yard in the five-run sixth, putting KC up 8-3.

Monarchs center fielder Jacob Robson increased the Kansas City lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. Kansas City led 9-3 through seven innings.

Chicago would not go down quietly. Alex Valdez entered in the ninth to try and shut down the Dogs. Chicago left fielder Johnni Turbo dropped down an RBI single to make it 9-4. Valdez walked Cody Bohanek to load the bases and exited the game.

Patrick Weigel came on for the save. He allowed a bases-loaded walk to Nick Heath and a sacrifice fly to Ryan Lidge but struck out Dogs shortstop Josh Altmann to end the game.

Goudeau got the win and Chicago reliever Jonathan Cheshire got the loss.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue the Miles Wolff Cup Finals against the Dogs. Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Legends Field in Kansas City. Miller Hogan will be on the mound for KC versus Chicago's Steven Lacey.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 19, 2023

Hernandez Homer Leads Monarchs to Game 3 Win - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.