Hergott, Oliveri Headline Reinforcements Picked up Ahead of Port Huron Weekend

Columbus, GA - Prior to the 2021 home opener against the Port Huron Prowlers, the Columbus River Dragons have made 11 signings on a precautionary basis to fill out the roster this weekend.

Out of an abundance of caution, the team has brought on 7 signings and 4 loans to the active roster in the event that the team finds themselves shorthanded on the bench much like they did over the last week on the road against Elmira and Port Huron.

The players signed ahead of this weekend are:

F Hunter Bersani

F Evgenii Demin (Loan from Delaware)

F Viktor Ekk

F Orrin Hergott

F Anton Kalinin (Loan from Delaware)

F Dmitri Kuznetsov (Loan from Danville)

F Alex Vazquez

D Don Oliveri

D Alex Pommerville (Loan from Danville)

D Rickey Regala

D Gehrett Sargis

The River Dragons take the ice at the Civic Center for the first time in almost a year when they take on the Port Huron Prowlers, today at 4:05 P.M. Pregame show on the team's YouTube channel and the River Dragons radio network begins at 3:35 P.M.

