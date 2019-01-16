Here's Your Chance to Own a Cardinals Grey Autographed Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Fans will have a chance on Thursday to get a head start on our Cardinals Caravan jersey sales by participating in our Road Grey Autographed Jersey Sale.

Available autograph options include top St. Louis Cardinals prospects like Genesis Cabrera, Connor Jones, Evan Kruczynski, Evan Mendoza, Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge and more! Game-worn jerseys include these additional top prospects: Edmundo Sosa, Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena, Jake Woodford and Ramon Urias! All jerseys include the commemorative Red Schoendienst #2 Patch.

Please call 417-863-0395 or email rfuller@cardinals.com with the jersey number and name of the jersey(s) you're interested in purchasing. Click the link below for all available options.

The sale will begin at 9am and run through 5pm on Thursday. After it ends, all of these jerseys will be available for sale to the public at this Friday's Cardinals Caravan at Hammons Field. For more information on the Cardinals Caravan, visit www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Jerseys may be picked up after final payment and fans may request to have their jersey mailed for an additional shipping cost.

