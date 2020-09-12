Henry Drives in Four, But Birds Drop Finals Opener

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - An outstanding night from Jabari Henry wasn't enough for the Sioux Falls Canaries in their playoff opener. The Birds lost Game One of the American Association Finals on the road at the Milwaukee Milkmen 11-6.

Milwaukee used a six-run first inning to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven clash, which continues Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Henry went 4-for-4 with four of the Birds' five RBIs on the night, including a two-run home run in the second inning.

Milwaukee's big first frame off Canaries starter Tyler Herron would stand up for the rest of the game. Jose Sermoo, David Washington and Zach Nehrir all drove in runs in the inning. The final blow came on a two-run home run from Milkmen catcher Christian Correa.

Henry's homer cut the deficit to 6-2, but an RBI single from Dylan Tice in the bottom of the inning put Milwaukee back up five. Herron settled in after that, allowing only one hit, an infield single, in innings three through five.

Milwaukee starter David Holmberg left the game after four shutout innings. He allowed five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Birds cut the deficit to three in the top of the sixth. An RBI double from Henry scored Alay Lago, and a throwing error two batters later from Milkmen shortstop Mason Davis allowed Henry to score.

7-4 was as close as Sioux Falls would get. Brett Vertigan and Tice hit back-to-back solo home runs off Herron in the sixth, chasing him from the game. Herron finished the night with nine runs allowed over 5.1 innings on 10 hits. He walked four and struck out five, taking the loss.

Another RBI double from Henry made it 9-5 Milwaukee in the eighth, but the Milkmen responded with a pair of two-out runs off Birds reliever D.J. Sharabi in the bottom of the frame.

A Clint Coulter solo home run off Milwaukee closer Peyton Gray brought the game to its final score. It was the first run Gray had allowed in 2020, in the regular season or playoffs.

UP NEXT

The Birds look to even the series Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Both probable starters are former major leaguers: Tyler Danish for the Canaries and Henderson Alvarez for the Milkmen. Birds fans can watch the game on aabaseball.tv and listen on the Canaries Radio Network at sfcanaries.com.

