Henning, Soskin Named to FHL's End of Year Awards List

The Federal Hockey League has announced their end of year awards, with two well-known and favorite members of the Dasher family finding their way into the honors circle.

Ahead of the Dashers final six games of the season, the Danville Dashers' captain (and at one time in the season, interim head coach) Dustin Henning found his way into the group of players named as the FHL's Defensemen of the Year. Henning landed in the group of the FHL's best defensemen of the year, the league's most prestigious award for defensive players.

Dasher's owner Barry Soskin also won one of the league's most prestigious awards, as he received the honor of Executive of the Year, the league's award for best owner.

Now in the ninth season for the league, Soskin has been a major part of the success of the Federal Hockey League so far, and his success has shown in his ownership of three of the league's teams around the Eastern and Central parts of the country.

Everyone at the Dashers organization would like to congratulate Henning and Soskin on their achievements and performances this season, the eighth season of the Dashers involvement with the FHL.

